ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- The Orange Beach Police Department identified the two sisters involved in a deadly crash early Saturday morning.
Investigators said Sylvia Watkins, 33, died in the wreck and To’Teanna Watkins, 18, was seriously injured.
Officers were called to a head-on collision on the Alabama Point Bridge around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10. The Watkins sisters were in a Jeep Liberty that was hit by a Toyota Tacoma driven by 26-year-old Jacob Owen Spiller.
Sylvia Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene. To’Teanna Watkins was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola and Spiller were taken to University Hospital in Mobile.
Investigators said the Toyota Tacoma was heading westbound and crossed the median and struck the Jeep Liberty that was heading eastbound.
Spiller was in the area on vacation, the Watkins sisters were on their way home to Pensacola after working at Dairy Queen.
Police also said the crash is still under investigation and charges may be forthcoming.
