MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police released a new video of the people wanted for questioning in connection to last week's murder in West Mobile.
Investigators said 31-year-old Samuel Wilson III was shot and killed after he interrupted a vehicle burglary at his home on Spring Grove.
Police said the people caught on camera are wanted for recent vehicle burglaries in the same area. Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber that investigators believe burglars were looking for guns and are part of a gun trafficking ring in the city of Mobile.
"This is actually a ring of individuals. We're talking about anywhere from three to four individuals that were moving through these West Mobile neighborhoods checking through cars and removing weapons from them," Barber explained. "We've had several weapons taken from around the area where the homicide occurred."
MPD is offering a $5000 reward for credible information leading to the arrest of a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211 or send an anonymous tip at https://www.mobilepd.org/crimetip/
