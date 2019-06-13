CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -- A search is scheduled to resume Friday morning in Chickasaw Creek for a man missing after authorities say he dived off a boat.
Search crews and divers from a number of police agencies have been at William Brooks Park in Chickasaw conducting the search
Authorities say they got a call about 5 pm Wednesday that a diver did not surface from the creek near the park here.
Police and fire officials say they have found a boat that the missing man and his friend were in.
They have not released the identity of the missing man at the request of his relatives, who were on the scene.
Authorities believe he lowered himself down from a rope tied to the boat near railroad trestle east of Highway 43.
They also say he had homemade diving equipment which was found in the boat.
Search teams say the water in the area is ten to forty feet deep and sonar is picking up a lot of debris.
Saraland Fire Rescue Chief Jeff Ludlam says. "Multiple spots were in our sonar, both sonars, and we’ve got divers trying to dive each spot. One of the challenges we run into is the bayou out here has multiple structures on the bottom: stumps, old trees. You can imagine all the hurricanes that blow debris in here. They wash that back out. So all we’re doing now is trying to steadily, marginally, find something that looks interesting and we'll put a diver down on it."
Multiple agencies were on the scene, including dive teams from Saraland Police and Fire Departments and Daphne Search and Rescue.
