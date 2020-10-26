Police searching for armed robber who held up gas station in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Bay Minette need help tracking down a man who robbed a gas station early Sunday morning.
Investigators said the man was armed with a handgun when he went into the Circle K on D'Olive Street around 1 a.m. He pulled the gun on the clerk and demanded money from the register.
If you can identify the man, you're asked to call Bay Minette Police at 251-580-2559 or email the department at tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us
