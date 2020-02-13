The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Katherine Bonilla who was last seen at her residence around 9 p.m. on February 11.
They say she may be traveling with a 19-year-old male.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Katherine Bonilla, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-7777 or call 911.
