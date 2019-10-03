The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 82-year-old Leonard Boltz Sr.
Officials say Boltz was last seen Tuesday, October 2 at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Holcombe Avenue.
They say his vehicle is a 2014 Chevy Captiva with AL. tag 5244AT9. The vehicle was last seen at approximately 10:15 p.m. traveling on Three Notch Road at Hillcrest Road.
Please call (251)208-7211 if you have information on his whereabouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.