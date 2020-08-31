PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Shamada Howard.
Police say Howard was last seen on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at approximately 3:00 a.m. wearing a gray shirt with “Boss” on it, blue shorts, and a wig.
She was last seen in the area of Malone Court in Prattville.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shamada Howard, please contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.