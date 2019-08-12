MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are asking for help in locating a man who was reported missing over the weekend.
Jamarcus Carter, 29, was last seen on Friday, August 9, when he was dropped off at the Raceway on Government Boulevard at McVay Drive.
Carter was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes. Carter has a history of schizophrenia but no known symptoms currently presenting.
He is 4 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 117 pounds. Anyone with information on where Carter may be located is asked to call 251-208-7211.
