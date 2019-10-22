The Jackson County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating a man they say has been missing for nearly a week.
According to officials, 49-year-old Kenneth Dwayne Dearman lives in Moss Point and was last seen at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula on Thursday, October 17.
Investigators believe Dearman may be homeless. Authorities say he is listed on NCIC and his family has signed a mental writ on him.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Dearman, please call the sheriff's department at 228-769-3063.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.