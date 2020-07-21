Police searching for shooting suspect in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Fairhope are searching for a suspect wanted for a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Officers are asking people to avoid the following areas where they think the suspect may be hiding:
-Young Street from Fairland to Twin Beech
-Fairland from Mershon to Young Street
-Kirkman Lane
-Pecan Avenue from Section to Kirkman
Investigators said a second shooting suspect is already in custody.
The victim is being treated for their injuries. No other details have been released.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 251-928-2385 or 911.
