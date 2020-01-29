MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday for a father and baby who've been missing since three women were found shot to death.
Miami-Dade officers have been searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro since three women were found killed in a home on 187th Avenue, spokesman Lee Cowart told the Miami Herald. The alert says 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro was missing.
The father is related to at least one of the women but has not been named as a suspect.
The infant was last seen in the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami, reports the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Authorities say Caballeiro may be driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Express, with Florida license place HETY13.
The vehicle, a passenger van, has a decal reading "Nesty School Services" on it. On the back left door is a decal reading "Caution: Transporting Children."
Officials advise people not to approach Caballeiro or the vehicle, but instead to contact law enforcement immediately.
The man is described as white-Hispanic, 5-foot-7, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
The newborn weighs 7 pounds, is 20 inches and has dark eyes.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400, or call or 911.
