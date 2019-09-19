Mobile Police are asking for your help to find a local rapper who was the subject of this week's FOX 10 Fugitive Files.
They say he shot up a house, and people were inside when he did it.
Police say they are looking for Kobe Crawford.
Crawford is also known as NoCap, a rap artist.
Police say Crawford is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment.
They say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Middle Ring Road on September 8th.
There was a house nearby.
Sgt. LaDerrick Dubose with the Mobile Police Department said, "The victim and another subject were involved in an altercation that turned physical. That subject then summoned for Mr. Crawford to show up. Mr. Crawford showed up, arrived on the scene, and the victim fled into the house. Mr. Crawford then fired shots into the house and then he fled with his sister."
Police say the house was struck a number of times, but no one was hurt.
Police say they have arrested Kobe Crawford's sister, who drove away from the scene with him.
Briana Crawford is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment.
Mobile Police say Kobe Crawford is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have seen him, or know where he is, call FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crimestoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211.
You don't have to leave your name.
