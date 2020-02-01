MOBILE, Ala (WALA) Mobile police were on the scene of a stand-off Saturday morning at the South Bay Apartments.
According to police around 5 a.m. Saturday a subject with several warrants barricaded himself in a bedroom of an apartment. After a brief stand-off the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Antonio Johnson.
According to police no one was injured during the stand-off. Antonio Johnson is now in Mobile Metro Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.