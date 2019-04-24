DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- According to a post on the Daphne Police Department's Facebook page, an encounter between a police officer and a "suspicious vehicle" in the Old Field subdivision resulted in three arrests.
Police said it was around 3 a.m. today when a Daphne police officer encountered the vehicle. Contact was made with three people who were subsequently arrested on a number of charges, including breaking and entering a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property first degree, and giving a false name to law enforcement, police said.
The three arrested suspects were in the process of entering a vehicle parked at a residence, police said. They drove a stolen vehicle to the location, police said.
The vehicle had been taken several days earlier in the same general area.
A large amount of what is believed to be stolen property was recovered from inside of the stolen vehicle, including two stolen pistols and various electronics, police said.
DPD says the arrested subjects are:
- Carmichael Longmire, 20, of Mobile
- Michaela Conner, 19, of Mobile
- Luki Orozco, 19, of Mobile
Longmire and Conner were out on bond for various charges in Mobile at the time of their arrests, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.