Mobile Police used pepper balls on a crowd that gathered to protest on Airport Boulevard Sunday night.
The group was on the service road protesting for about an hour when police said a reckless driver arrived.
According to Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste, officers told the man to get out of the vehicle but he refused. Battiste said the officers pulled the man out of the car and arrested him.
After that happened, Battiste said the crowd of protesters started throwing water bottles at police. That's when the officers fired pepper balls into the area to get the crowd to break up.
Most people left the area after the crowd was broken up. Several police officers also left the scene after Battiste said the received word that protesters were moving to other parts of the city.
