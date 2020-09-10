Spanish Fort Police say they still have no motive in Saturday’s violent attack on Bass Pro Shops. Police arrested a lone gunman who they said shot at least 50 times into a glass door and windows at the rear of the store. Nobody was struck or seriously hurt, and it ended with police tasing Robert Smith of Grove Hill.
“What we’re trying to determine…was this premeditated? Was this preplanned or was this a spur of the moment decision,” said Spanish Ft. Police Chief, John Barber.
Answers to those questions could determine if Robert Smith, Jr. could face more serious charges than he already does. Chief Barber attributes the outcome of the situation to the training of his officers who he said reacted calmly and rationally. Just before taken into custody, Barber says his officers watched Smith go into his vehicle and put on body armor. This, right after police said he fired multiple rounds into the building. He then got out of his vehicle and approached officers with a cane.
“As you saw in that You Tube video, even as he’s being encountered by the officers giving him commands, advising him to get on the ground, he is walking towards them,” Barber explained. “He is, at that point again, that cane in his hand, but he’s also pulling the cane up almost as a weapon and pointing it at them as he’s approaching them, disobeying their commands and got dangerously close to my officers.”
The officers have gotten much support on social media and in the neighborhoods. Christine Saia of Spanish Fort spent part of her day Wednesday, September 9, 2020 tying blue ribbons to the trees at the entrance to Spanish Fort Estates. She’s done the same at her home and has encouraged others on social media to do what they can to show support for Spanish Fort PD. She wasn’t alone. Another resident showed up at the police station bearing a sign to show his support. Saia hopes the gestures will help to brighten their day.
“I would love it if everyone would participate. I put a blue ribbon on the back of my car. I’ve got them on my front door. I’m about to put some on the trees here,” Saia said. “I would like it if people could just take…I’m only asking for a week. You know, wear a blue shirt today. Just make a conscientious effort to show that you are aware of the hard work they do put in.”
Barber says it means a lot to his officers. Police are getting more help from the public. A citizen came forward Wednesday, telling investigators about an encounter they had with Smith before the shooting Saturday. While details are few, police said the interaction happened at a public place near the Mobile – Washington County line and the witness told police the encounter was troubling. As the investigation continues, Barber said he’s proud of his officers and the decision they made.
“Imagine how that would have been if he had emerged with that cane and there were shots fired? This would be a completely different story as well,” Barber said.
Robert Smith remains in the Baldwin County Jail on $570,000 bond. Police said they executed a search warrant on his vehicle today and have interviewed him but at this point are not satisfied with a motive for his actions.
