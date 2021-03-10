MOIBLE, Ala. (WALA) – It’s back to the drawing board for Alabama lawmakers after the defeat of comprehensive gambling legislation.

The sweeping proposal defeated Tuesday would have authorized a lottery, sports betting and casinos. It fell two votes shy in the state Senate of the three-fifths majority needed for all constitutional amendments.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, in Atmore Wednesday to announce a peanut processing plant, said she is not ready to give up on the issue.

“If the Legislature wants to continue discussing this, I’m perfectly happy to do that,” she said. “It’s too important a project not to go through with it. But we’ve got to get this thing go with the project. So. I’m standing ready continue to be engaged.”

The issue divided southwest Alabama senators – and not along party lines. Republicans Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) and Jack Williams (R-Wilmer) joined Democrat Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) in voting “yes.” Republicans Chris Elliott (R-Fairhope) and David Sessions (R-Grand Bay) were opposed.

Mobile-area senators on both sides of the issue said the Legislature likely would turn to a less-ambitious proposal – a lottery-only constitutional amendment. Two slightly different versions of that proposal have been introduced in the Senate this week. Underlying legislation would split proceeds evenly between the state’s General Fund and the Education Trust Fund.

“I think the majority of my constituents and the people of Alabama want to vote on lottery,” Elliott said. “I’m fine putting gambling legislation on the ballot, but I do not thing that should be done together.”

Elliott, who represents part of Baldwin County, told FOX10 News he had a problem creating a “duopoly” for the dog track owners and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians – the groups that would have been guaranteed casinos.

“It really was a huge expansion of gaming,” he said. “You know, the lack of competition. There were a number of reasons that were just problematic and again putting all this in the constitution of the state of Alabama was, was troubling as well.”

Albritton, who represents the rest of Baldwin County and parts of four other counties, said plenty of gambling already is taking place – with no regulation.

“It’s growing,” he said. “And Alabama has no control over that growth right now, we’ve got to establish a legalistic manner in which Alabama can control it. Guide what’s there, regulate what’s happening, punish those that do bad, and also benefit from it from taxation. And we don’t have any of that.”

Elliott and Albritton might find common ground on the lottery-only proposal. But voted in favor of the 2019 legislation.

“I’m very confident that it’ll pass the Senate,” Elliott said. “I think it will, and I’m hopeful that (it will pass the House). … I think that all of the conversation about gambling here recently has really gotten folks in the House’s attention. And I think they will be more inclined to pass lottery legislation in the House this time around.”

Williams, whose district encompasses the northern and western parts of Mobile County, said he fulfilled a promise to his constituents in voting “yes” on Tuesday.

“I’m obligated to my constituents to vote for it, and I did,” he said.

Sessions said he has not studied the latest lottery proposals in detail. But he added that he would be more inclined to support a constitutional amendment allowing voters to decide the issue.

“A lottery bill is what the people probably would like to vote on,” he said.

Sessions said he opposed the bill Tuesday because it was too much and ran the risk of confusing voters who thought they were voting only a lottery.

“It was a very, very large bill that encompassed all forms of gambling,” he said.

Sessions said if he voted to allow a lottery constitutional amendment to go to a vote of the people, he might still recommend they vote against it.

“The gambling is not the problem.,” he said. “The abuse of gambling is the problem. And the people who can least afford it are the ones who abuse it the most.”

Asked what could be done to get gambling legislation over a hump that has halted past efforts over the past two decades, Ivey offered no magic wand.

“Well, we have to dig in there and see what could be done. The benefits to the state far outweigh the disadvantages. We’ve just got to do a better job of explaining that, and I’m prepared to work with the Legislature to do that.”

Reporter Jiani Navarro contributed to this report.