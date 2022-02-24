MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile attorney and former Assistant District Attorney Buzz Jordan announced his candidacy for Mobile County district attorney Thursday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and pledged to donate 10% of his salary to a crime prevention initiative.

Jordan said he chose to announce at the stadium because more than a dozen people had been injured in shootings at Ladd-Peebles since 2019, referring to incidents at high school football games in August 2019 and October 2021. The shootings are representative of the overall increase in violent crime in Mobile County.

“We cannot afford ‘business as usual’ any longer,” Jordan said. “It’s time for a change. It’s time for new leadership. I will provide that new leadership at the District Attorney’s Office.”

Jordan discussed his 10 years of experience as an Assistant District Attorney during which time he tried more than 200 jury trials and earned a 95% conviction rate.

Jordan also discussed two initiatives that he will introduce as the next district attorney. His “90 Day D.A.” program would seek to break the backlog of cases in the D.A.’s Office by prioritizing, expediting and bringing to indictment cases involving “violent criminals, predators, and elder abusers” within 90 days of their preliminary hearing.

He said that he would be “unapologetically tough on crime” but would also work to “prevent crime before it happens.” He pledged to donate 10% of his salary as district attorney to fund a “Kids and Cops” program that, he said, would “help build enduring trust between youth and law enforcement.”

Jordan said, “I will give voice to the voiceless and listen to the unheard. As your District Attorney, I will never ignore claims of public corruption by those who are supposed to be public servants.”

The primary election is scheduled for May 24.