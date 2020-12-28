WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House has voted to override President Donald Trump's veto of a defense policy bill.
If approved by the Senate, the override would be the first of Trump's presidency. Trump rejected the defense bill last week, saying it failed to limit social media companies he claims were biased against him during his failed reelection campaign.
Trump also opposes language that allows for the renaming of military bases that honor Confederate leaders.
The bill affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes $740 billion in military programs and construction and has broad bipartisan support in Congress.
