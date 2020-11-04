WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count, claiming it was denied access to observe opening of ballots.
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says in a statement Wednesday that the campaign “has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”
He says a suit was filed Wednesday in the Michigan Court of Claims “to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted.”
Michigan is a critical battleground state that helped deliver Trump the presidency four years ago, along with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Neither Wisconsin or Pennsylvania has been called yet.
Original story continues below:
President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, where the race remains close.
In Wisconsin, if a race is within 1 percentage point, the trailing candidate can force a recount.
Stepien says in a statement Wednesday: “The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”
In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 213.
The fate of the United States presidency is hanging in the balance, with Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, battling for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
