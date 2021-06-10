Political pundits often categorize Katie Boyd Britt as the “business” or “mainstream” Republican in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa).

As Shelby’s former chief of staff and the head of the Business Council of Alabama until just before jumping into the race this week, Britt has a profile that is as establishment as you can get.

But Britt gives little indication that her voting record or stance on issues would differ substantially from the race’s frontrunner, Rep. Mo Brook (R-Huntsville). She calls herself a Christian conservative and says her top issues would be securing the border, fighting “cancel culture,” and holding China accountable. She also calls for reining in federal spending.

Instead, Britt contrasts herself with Brooks by arguing that she would be more effective.

“So, I’m not gonna only identify problems, but I’m going to work towards solutions,” she told FOX10 News.” So I’m gonna work hard every day to make sure that our Christian conservative values are protected and that Alabama has a seat at the table in every discussion in Washington.”

Brooks, who was campaigning in Mobile on Thursday, argued that his experience sets hm apar.

“Bottom line is, she’s never held public office before, so who knows how effective would be in a public office position?” he said. “I'll contrast her record any day of the week with mine.”

Britt, Brooks and former ambassador Lynda Blanchard will square off in the primary May 24 of next year. Most political handicappers consider Brooks the heavy favorite. A fixture on conservative cable news shows, he enjoys the backing of former President Donald Trump and has – by far – the best name recognition of any candidate in the race.

Brooks said he would stand up for the principles that made America great.

“Right now, those principles are under assault in a variety of different ways. … America is at risk, and if you want a fighter representing the people of Alabama in Washington, D.C., Mo Brooks is that candidate,” he said.

Britt said she is “all in” in her Senate bid. Not only did she give up one of Alabama’s top political jobs to run, but she said her husband has put his career on hold to help her campaign.

“We’re gonna get out and we’re gonna work hard, all across the state and earn the vote of all Alabamians,” she said. “I mean, that’s out goal is to meet as many people as possible and talk to them about what’s happening, and listen.”

Britt depicted herself as a workhorse who would get results.

“We have to get back to, you know, doing our jobs. And that’s what I’m gonna do in the United States Senate. I won’t be there to make headlines or be on Fox News. I’ll be there to work on behalf of the people of Alabama.”

Photojournalist Courtney Woody contributed to this story.