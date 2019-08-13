Orange Beach businessman, Dean Young has made another appeal to Governor Kay Ivy to halt the process on the new Mobile River Bridge until the people of Alabama can vote on the proposed toll.
On Tuesday, August 13, 2019 Young held a press conference in Foley where he revealed the results of an overnight phone poll on the topic.
Young said 77 percent of those polled were against tolls. The poll was taken by an independent research company and commissioned by Young. He said Governor Ivy would be committing political suicide if she ignored these results. While 77 percent is a big number, he says the number of people who took the poll is even more impressive at 1,495. The company Young hired to do the polling is WT&S Consulting, who randomly called registered voters.
This poll comes on the heels of Young’s proposal from a week ago, that an amendment to the state constitution be put on a state-wide ballot for a vote next November. If approved, that amendment would not allow interstate tolling in Alabama. Until then, Young has asked Governor Ivy to halt the $2 billion-dollar project. He says the overnight poll just reaffirms his position.
“I’m going to do whatever it takes to make sure that we keep the people informed and keep the governor informed,” Young said. “I mean, at this point she can just say, ‘Listen, I hear you loud and clear and we’ll just stop this process until y’all can vote.’ And, I think everybody would go, ‘Thank you governor.’ I would.”
Young said he’s working with various elected officials to get the Interstate Amendment prepared for discussion during the next legislative session in early 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.