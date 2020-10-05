Voters in several cities across the area will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide runoff races for municipal elections.
The mayor's job is on the ballot in Spanish Fort, Daphne, Prichard and Chickasaw.
In Prichard, incumbent Mayor Jimmie Gardner is facing a challenge from Councilman Lorenzo Martin.
In Daphne, Steve Carey and Robin Lejeune are in the running to replace outgoing Mayor Dane Haygood.
In Spanish Fort, Mayor Mike McMillan faces challenger Rebecca Cornelius.
In Chickasaw, Barry Broadhead and William Vallon are running to replace Mayor Byron Pittman.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Gulf Shores Municipal Election Runoff has been postponed to October 27 due to the recovery efforts following Hurricane Sally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.