Voters in several cities across the area will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide runoff races for municipal elections. 

The mayor's job is on the ballot in Spanish Fort, Daphne, Prichard and Chickasaw.

Prichard Mayor.png

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner (left) and Prichard City Council Member Lorenzo Martin

In Prichard, incumbent Mayor Jimmie Gardner is facing a challenge from Councilman Lorenzo Martin.

Daphne Mayor.png

Candidates for Mayor of Daphne: Steve Carey (left) and Robin Lejeune

In Daphne, Steve Carey and Robin Lejeune are in the running to replace outgoing Mayor Dane Haygood.

Spanish Fort Mayor.png

Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan (left) and Rebecca Cornelius

In Spanish Fort, Mayor Mike McMillan faces challenger Rebecca Cornelius.

Chickasaw Mayor.png

Candidates for Mayor of Chickasaw: Barry Broadhead (left) and William Vallon

In Chickasaw, Barry Broadhead and William Vallon are running to replace Mayor Byron Pittman.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Gulf Shores Municipal Election Runoff has been postponed to October 27 due to the recovery efforts following Hurricane Sally.

