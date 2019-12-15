MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A Midtown Mobile homeowners surveillance video captured the moment when a man who was attempting to climb over her fence was scared off by her Poodle and Labradoodle.
With one leg hanging over the fence, he looks up and pauses before the dogs start running toward him as they bark.
The trespasser left one of two wooden stakes he was holding behind which is what caught the homeowners attention when she came home for lunch on Friday.
"Originally I thought someone had been trying to throw it at my dogs or something."
Her ring video revealed what really happened.
"I've heard a lot about you know thieves and other burglars or whatever putting stuff in other people's yards kind of like marking them. That's another thing I originally thought when I saw the stake in there."
She says there's no reason why anyone would be climbing over her fence into her enclosed backyard.
"Grateful for my dogs because if they weren't there I know that ring wouldn't have stopped him because it didn't stop him from climbing the fence."
Since nothing was stolen or damaged she couldn't file a police report, but she wants to make sure her neighbors and other homeowners are aware.
"Make sure you lock everything, which I hope people do in general anyways, but you never know. Just pay attention to your property."
Though she wasn't able to file a police report she was told she'd be added to MPD’s patrol list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.