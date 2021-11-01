A well-known and popular educator in Baldwin County was killed when police said he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree Saturday morning, October 30, 2021. Josh Hall was just 24 and a para-professional teacher’s aide at Florence B. Mathis Elementary School in Foley.

The school’s principal, Dr. Shannon McCurdy shared some of the beautiful cards students made for the Hall family.

“I love Mr. Hall. He was the best teacher ever, but no matter what, he will still be with you and every one of us,” McCurdy read from one card.

It was a shock to everyone at the school, especially the students Josh Hall worked with every day to learn he was gone. Hall had been with the school system for two and a half years. McCurdy said he had a great impact on those around him.

“Our kids are really affected by the loss of Josh because they saw him as a friend, not as a teacher,” said McCurdy. “He worked with our special education kids mostly, but he had a good relationship with all the faculty and staff here at Mathis.”

Josh Hall was from a family of educators. His older brother, also a paraprofessional in Spanish Fort and his mother, the principal of Fairhope Middle School. Hall was in the process of getting his elementary school education degree.

Social media was filled with messages of shock and disbelief Monday, many saying how much his smiling face would be missed. The day at school was spent helping the children cope with the loss.

“Even though the memory of Josh…the tragedy is weighing very heavily on our hearts, the memory is what brings a smile to our face and everything we do is for the kids, so we just have to teach them that normalcy is what’s best right now,” McCurdy explained.

Loxley Police said the accident happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Witnesses told police his Jeep was southbound on Highway 59 when it appears Hall lost control and crossed the northbound lanes, where he struck a tree.

“Apparently there were several witnesses there who were obviously on the scene at the time that it happened, and they did assist in removing the victim from the vehicle,” said Lt. Doug Phillips with Loxley Police. “Luckily, they did. The vehicle did catch fire and it was burned.”

Phillips said despite the heroic efforts of those witnesses which included administering CPR, Hall died on the way to the hospital. Counselors were called in from several schools to help comfort and talk with students at Mathis Elementary Monday.