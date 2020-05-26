As many restaurants begin to open back up for dining, one popular Fairhope restaurant is calling it quits. The Pier Bar and Grill was in its sixth year of operation on the Fairhope Pier, but the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll. The owners said its doors will remain shut, unable to overcome some unique challenges.
The people are coming back as restrictions are lifted but it’s too late for the Pier Bar and Grill. After six years, lots of renovations and a name change, the tables inside now sit empty. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Gambino family of Fairhope, well known for the Italian restaurant on scenic 98 which carries their name. For the Gambinos, the pandemic hit at the worst possible time. Like the beaches, The Pier Bar and Grill relied heavily on tourism. Then, the city shut down the whole park so offering to-go and curbside service wasn’t an option.
“I guess I could deliver by helicopter I guess, but I mean we were…they closed the pier. People couldn’t even go on the pier. Whether I could…I didn’t even have to think about whether we could do through the window pick-up or something like that,” said restaurant owner, Rick Gambino.
The family first opened the pier restaurant in 2015 under the name, Shux On the Pier. The Gambinos added a gift shop and outdoor dining on a deck overlooking the small marina. The family announced on social media over Memorial Day weekend the restaurant would not reopen. The COVID pandemic and Father Time helped restauranteur, Rick Gambino make that tough decision.
“Looks like maybe we’re getting over the curve maybe, you know but on the other hand, I just got to slow down. I’ve got to slow my son down,” Gambino said. “Money is only going to take you so far but if you don’t have health, the stress…you’re not happy because of the stress, well then it’s time to relook at everything, you know.”
Gambino is grateful for the support he’s had over the years and hopes to see many familiar faces at Gambino’s Italian Grill. Those who enjoyed dining at the pier hate to see it go.
“I love the family, yes and they have really good food. They’ve been here a long time,” said Rockelle Sikes as she picked up a to-go lunch order at Gambino’s. “I’ll continue to come here of course because I love Gambino’s. If that was open, Shucks was open, I’d definitely go but you can’t go to a closed restaurant.”
The COVID_19 pandemic just left too deep a hole to climb out of without risks Gambino isn’t willing to take. So, is the restaurant closed for good? Rick Gambino wouldn’t go that far. After all, he’s just finished a book which reflects on the ups and downs of his life and career. The title…” Never Give Up.” So, we’ll just have to wait and see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.