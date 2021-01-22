A popular gulf coast restaurant officially opened its doors back up Friday, January 22, 2021 in Orange Beach. Moe’s Original Barbeque has been closed since May 2020 after the restaurant caught on fire just after closing for the night.
The doors opened at 11:00 a.m. and the orders quickly started coming in. Most of the customers were regulars who’ve been waiting eight months to get their Moe’s fix. The kitchen was busy putting out pork, beef and turkey about any way you wanted it and the crew looked like they hadn’t missed a beat.
“There was never a point where I wanted to throw my hands up and say I’m done. We have such a good team here,” said restaurant owner, Lee Nelson. “Everybody was ready to get back to work and missed working and cooking and making barbeque and seeing everybody.”
A devastating fire shut down the business in May. The restaurant had been closed less than an hour when the fire broke out. Firefighters saved what they could, but the damage was extensive. The city of Orange Beach allowed Moe’s to operate a food truck in the parking lot to help make ends meet during the rebuild. Customers will find new walls, larger bathrooms and kitchen but all the friendly service that they’d come to expect.
“There’s not that many restaurants open right now, just between COVID and the hurricane and people kind of getting back up and living down here, yeah, we love Moe’s,” said Angelo Depaola. “It was good to get some good barbeque again.”
“We’re just glad they got through all the work they had to go through and are opened back up,” added Phil Dlugach.
“It’s really sad. It was,” said the first customer of the day, Phyllis Perry. “Yeah, because it’s a good place to come and eat, so…”
Nelson has shared ownership in the business for more than eight years and to see the outpouring of support made the months of work well worth it to her.
“It gives you chill bumps to see everybody come in and the amount of support that we’ve had throughout the whole…the fire, the hurricane. Being open. Being not being open and people continue to come support us,” said Nelson.
The backyard is also back open, where there will be a free live music Friday night from Brent Cobb and Rob Aldridge. That starts at 5:30. So grab some barbeque, a cold beverage…even a bushwhacker and enjoy the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.