MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Some parents are going to a new level to keep their kids protected in case of a shooting on campus.
People are buying bulletproof backpacks in hopes that if something happens their kids can stay safe.
The companies report sales are up almost 300%.
With the new school year now in full swing the backpacks are a hot commodity after the recent mass shootings and even those threats of violence this week at two Baldwin County Schools.
“We need to do everything we can to protect our children,” said Janice Clark, a great-grandmother.
With recent mass shootings some parents are going to extreme measures, buying bulletproof backpacks to keep their kids safe.
“This to me is a band aid,” said Dr. Jack Shelley-Tremblay, Department of Psychology Chair at South Alabama. “A bulletproof overpriced band aid.”
Dr. Shelley-Tremblay said the backpacks are more of an emotional response.
“To me the bulletproof backpacks are a way to try and cope and try to do something in the face of an otherwise uncontrollable situation,” he said.
Some of the bulletproof backpack brands on the market have been put to the test. Most of them claim they are bullet proof for smaller handguns, not rifles.
"If you get shot while wearing one of these pieces of armor, you're gonna know it's there from the kinetic energy transfer,” said Buford Tune, a gun safety instructor. “It's not bullet resistant or bulletproof."
For parents though, the reaction split.
“I wouldn't hide behind a backpack myself,” said Daniel Jeffrey. “I would rather my kids’ teachers have a firearm.”
“It's certainly worth the cost certainly for the life of a child,” Clark said. “I'm just afraid it may be false security and they wouldn’t have them with it.”
Depending on the brand, the backpacks can cost between $100 and go up to about $500.
