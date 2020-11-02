MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A bold porch pirate in Mobile snatched some baby gifts while the homeowner was inside and his pregnant wife was only minutes away from pulling up in her car. Time was on this alleged thief's side and he might have gotten away with it, if not for their ring camera capturing it all.
Now, Mobile Police hope you might know who he is.
It happened Friday in on Freemont Dr. w. The porch pirate either, unaware the homeowner was inside and that his crime would be caught on camera, or he just didn't care. You can see he wears a hoodie to hide his hair, but no mask covered his face. He had, what appeared to be, a cigarette in his mouth.
The mother-to-be and homeowner said, "People are very brave, I guess now days and just decided to come up. My husband's truck was even sitting in the driveway during all of this and I pulled up, maybe, like 5 minutes later so it was kind of just like luck of the draw that it happened."
She said she's not exactly sure what was in the packages, because they were gifts.
"It was some baby items that we were expecting so I think it was just some gifts that people had ordered for us, but luckily they were on a registry. So things were able to be refunded, but still," the homeowner said.
She doesn't recognize the guy in the video or his car, she said, but hopes someone does.
As deliveries start to pick up for Christmas, she said she asked her neighbors to get in the holiday spirit by keeping an eye out for one another.
"I just told my neighbors, let them know what was going on. If they see packages and they know we aren't home, to come grab them for us. That'd be great. We can obviously, with our doorbell, see who does grab them. So if it's our neighbor, that's fine. We'd love for them to grab it instead of somebody we don't know."
If you think you recognize the man in this video, call Mobile Police.
