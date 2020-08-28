MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s seaport and maritime stakeholders launched a Hurricane Laura Relief drive seeking supplies donations for those affected by this devastating storm.
The Alabama State Port Authority, APM Terminals Mobile, Maersk, Wright Transportation are providing in-kind services to collect, pack and transport relief supplies to Lake Charles, LA.
Officials say the drive has the support of the following community partners: The City of Mobile, The Mobile Bar Pilots, The Propeller Club of Mobile, The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, the Alabama State Port Authority Employees Club, and the International Longshoremen Association.
Organizers are coordinating with officials in Calcasieu Parish, LA to ensure distribution of supplies upon arrival.
The following drop points are available through 5:00 pm, CDT Thursday, September 3, 2020:
24 Hrs. / 7 Days per week
APM Terminals Mobile
901 Ezra Trice Blvd.
Mobile, Ala
Just off of I-10, Virginia Street Exit
Monday through Friday, 7:00 am through 5:30 pm
Alabama State Port Authority
250 N. Water Street
Mobile, Ala
Downtown Mobile
NEEDED ITEMS LIST:
Bottled Water
Nonperishable food items – don’t’ forget about baby food
Personal Hygiene/Feminine Hygiene/Baby Products
Pet Supplies
Batteries D, C, AA, AAA
Household Cleaning Supplies – PLEASE NO BLEACH PRODUCTS
Basic first aid supplies and medicines (over the counter)
Toilet Paper / Paper Towels
Mosquito repellent
Soap/Shampoo
The Port Authority is fielding questions via email at stormrelief@asdd.com
