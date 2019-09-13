A portion of Three Notch-Kroner Road will be closed beginning Wednesday, September 18, for approximately three days to replace a roadway pipe. The section of Three Notch-Kroner Road affected by this closure is between Dawes Road and McFarland Road/Ben Hamilton Road.
For vehicles traveling north on Dawes Road and needing acess to Three Notch-Kroner Road, continue north on Dawes Road to the roundabout at Dawes Road and McFarland Road, then turn south on McFarland road to Three Notch-Kroner Road.
For vehicles traveling south on Dawes Road and needing access to Three Notch-Kroner Road, turn south onto McFarland Road at the roundabout at Dawes Road and McFarland Road and travel to Three Notch-Kroner Road.
For vehicles traveling west on Three Notch-Kroner Road and needing access to Dawes Road, turn north onto McFarland Road to Dawes Road. A section option for those travelers needing access to Dawes Road further south, turn southwest onto Ben Hamilton Road to access Dawes Road.
