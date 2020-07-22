Portion of Whispering Pines Rd shut down for repairs in Daphne

A portion of a major road closing in Daphne.
You may have noticed on your morning commute a portion of Whispering Pines Road in Daphne has been closed for repairs.
Whispering Pines from Brookings Drive to County Road 13 is blocked off as crews work to dig up the gravel underneath the road and repave.
This section of road is right beside Daphne Middle School.
The road is set to re-open before school starts, on August 7.
