MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There's a possible break in the murder of University of South Alabama professor Dr. Matt Wiser.
Wiser, an economics professor at USA, was found shot to death on November 20 at his home on Gaillard Drive.
Sources close to the investigation tell FOX10 News that Mobile Police are questioning several persons of interest in the case. At this time, detectives believe Wiser was killed during a home invasion.
So far, no arrests have been made, but they could happen as early as Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.