GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Lifeguards were unable to resuscitate a man on the Gulf Shores beach prior to him being rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon.
Officials say the man took on too much water and was unconscious when waves spit him onto the shore around 3 p.m. Dozens of bystanders went to his aid before lifeguards worked for about 20 minutes to attempt to revive him.
Prior to the man coming ashore, lifeguards were notified of a missing swimmer.
The man was rushed to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.
The adult male was with two minors at the time of the incident.
