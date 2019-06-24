Possible drowning in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was pulled from the Gulf and rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon in Orange Beach.
Lifeguards jumped into action around 2:30 p.m. to help the adult male who was caught in the rough surf just west of Perdido Pass. Swimmers initially went in the water to try and rescue the man, but lifeguards needed a jet ski to pull the man ashore.
The man was unconscious as he was pulled from the water. CPR was performed on the beach before he was taken to South Baldwin Hospital. The fire department said the victim's family has been notified, but his name has not been released.
Red flags were flying at the time of the incident. Officials are asking everyone to stay out of the water while conditions are dangerous.
