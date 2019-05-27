Memorial Day is a special day for everyone to honor the those who died serving in the U.S. military.
The day takes on a special meaning for those who are military veterans.
Monday, a local audience heard a story from a veteran who knew what it was like to be captured.
The South Alabama Veterans Council annual Memorial Day ceremony was held at the National Cemetery on Virginia Street.
This year, the audience heard a story from a veteran held as a German prisoner of war.
The guest speaker at the Memorial Day event was 94 year old Seymour "Sy" Lichtenfeld.
He told the audience of being a 19 year old Army rifleman fighting inside Germany in 1944 when he was captured at the point of a German soldier's bayonet.
Lichtenfeld said, "And ridiculous as it sounds, I happened to focus on the tip of his bayonet and it looked rusty, and I thought to myself, 'My God, he is going to stick me with a rusty bayonet.' But I was so much in fear, I couldn't even get my hands up. And, so, when he jabbed at me, I couldn't get my hands up. His bayonet hit the button on my field jacket."
Lichtenfeld then told the audience about life as a prisoner of war.
Being Jewish, he thought he could be killed at any time.
He also talked about the bitterly cold weather.
Lichtenfeld said, "We slept in each other's arms at night whenever we had a chance to lie down. We stomped our feet. I had frozen feet and I had to march 110 miles on frozen feet."
How did he keep going mentally and emotionally?
Lichtenfeld credited faith, hope, and, in his words, "Camaraderie. And we used to tell each other our aspirations, what we wanted to do if we ever went to college, and, then, we daydreamed a lot."
The ceremony at the National Cemetery ended with a rifle salute and taps.
Licthenfeld also spoke about his concerns for the future.
He said, "The thing that I worry about is that all of these stones which has a guy underneath them isn't forgotten, and the only way can do that is we have to encourage patriotism in this country. It is so lacking these days."
Licthenfeld also says he advises other veterans to write, record, or tell relatives and others about their experiences, so future generations will know what its like to serve our country.
