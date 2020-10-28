Power crews preparing lines in Baldwin County ahead of Hurricane Zeta

Power crews in Baldwin County were working up to the last-minute Wednesday, October 28, 2020, prepping for Hurricane Zeta.
Even though the strongest winds aren’t expected in Baldwin County, officials said they do expect some outages. It’s not so much what Hurricane Zeta brings but what Hurricane Sally left behind 42 days ago that has power company officials concerned. Strong winds could cause more problems.
Baldwin EMC crews spent the day doing what they were able in preparation for another tropical blow. Leaning trees along Cowpen Creek Road and other areas are cause for concern with tropical storm force winds expected in parts of the county.
“With the wind that we are expecting, the trees that are leaning into the power lines, the debris that is on the ground…that’s going to be picked up and that’s going to fall into the power lines so we are expecting to have some outages,” said Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC.
Widespread or extended outages are not anticipated, but power company officials said folks should be prepared. Have fuel for generators or flashlights to get you through the first few hours.
“Then, tomorrow morning begins our assessment to look at what kind of damage we have and then we’ll begin our restoration process, just like we do after any storm and after any hurricane,” Ingram explained.
Officials at Baldwin EMC said if you do lose power, call and let them know and be patient. Their crews will be out working as late as they can as long as it’s safe to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.