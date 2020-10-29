MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Due to overnight storms resulting from Hurricane Zeta, there is a power outage at Crump Senior Center in Montgomery.
The center is the site of the Alabama Department of Labor’s In-Person Unemployment Compensation Claims Help Center.
All claimants scheduled to be seen today (Thursday, October 29) will be seen tomorrow (Friday, October 30). They will be worked into the schedule throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.