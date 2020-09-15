DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said power went out on most of the island around 5:15 Tuesday morning.
According to officials with Alabama Power, approximately 3,000 residents were without power as of 6:30 a.m. They say most of those outages are on Dauphin Island.
He also confirmed that the Dauphin Island Causeway is now closed.
