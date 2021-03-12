MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A frightening freak accident Friday afternoon sent several good Samaritans, who were helping a woman who crashed into a power pole, running when the pole snapped and came crashing to the ground where they stood.

The wild dash cam video captured by Chase Harrison shows the shocking moments in West Mobile.

“Man it was scary,” said Harrison.

He shared the video with Fox10 News, in it you can see the pole narrowly miss the car.

Police say the driver was on Schillinger and lost consciousness behind the wheel.

The passenger acted fast, trying to steer the car out of traffic, swerving into the pole.

An officer on scene told FOX10 News both of them were still inside when the pole came down.

“It was crazy. It was crazy.”

In the video a utility truck is seen passing through, the lines seemingly yanked forward before the pole snaps, landing in the street just behind the car.

“You’re having heavy powerlines sitting on a metal car,” said Harrison.

The lines came down not only on top of the car, but appeared to hit at least one person.

It looks like it bounces off of a woman in a green shirt.

If it didn’t hit her, it came really close.

The pole was left hovering over the car.

Mobile police say the lines were still live when they came crashing down.

“You always hear horror stories of that kind of thing and people getting hurt by that stuff.”

Traffic was blocked for several hours in the area as crews worked quickly to repair the lines.

“I was glad that she was able to get out and walk and that nobody else was hurt.”

MPD says the driver and passenger are expected to be ok.

Alabama Power says their lines are “designed for system protection.”

The officer on scene tells FOX10 News no one else outside of the car was hurt.

The officer says the power pole would have come down regardless of if the utility truck had come by.

He says the driver of the truck did stop and call 911.