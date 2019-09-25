MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There is breaking news out of Mobile this morning. There was a power outage in the downtown area, in the 8 a.m. hour.
The power outage affected traffic and businesses. Witnesses report hearing what sounded like an explosion at the Mobile County Annex Building, which is adjacent to Mobile Government Plaza.
Beth Thomas with Alabama Power tells FOX10 News the problem was a switch gear failure that cut power to about 300 customers. Such a failure can sound like an explosion, she said.
By 9:30 a.m., power was restored. Crews are working to make a more permanent repair, Thomas said.
Early reports indicated people being trapped inside elevators during the electrical service interruption.
Mobile police officers moved into positions to conduct traffic at intersections along Government Street during the outage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.