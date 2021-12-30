Powerball grows to $483 million

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting to play the lottery, maybe this is your sign.
There were no winners in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, which means the jackpot has grown to a whopping $483 million.
Wednesday was the final Powerball drawing of the year. The numbers were 02-06-09-33-39 and Powerball 11.
So 2022 may be your year!
The next drawing is Saturday, New Year’s Day.
Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.