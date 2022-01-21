PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Pensacola police are looking for a man they say left a gun out, leading to a 5 year old getting shot in the foot.

Timothy Dortch is charged with improper storage of a firearm and child neglect.

According to police, the child found a loaded gun Dortch had under a pillow, and was handling it when it went off.

The child was taken to the hospital and will likely need foot surgery.

If you see Dortch or know where he is, call the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1901; or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP. Tipsters may also use the P3 app on a smartphone to submit a tip.