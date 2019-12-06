The Olive Baptist Church Warrington Campus is having a prayer vigil for the victims and families affected by Friday's mass shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.
The vigil will take place Saturday from noon-1 pm. at the Warrington campus.
"We invite all who love our military community to join us at 103 West Winthrop Avenue as we pray for our military, law enforcement, families and friends as we come together for our great city," church officials.
