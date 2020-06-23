MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The Thomasville community and beyond is rallying behind two young girls suffering an unimaginable loss after losing both of their mothers who were killed Friday night in Clarke County when a police chase suspect crashed into their car head on.
5-year-old Ava Brunson is still in critical condition at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.
Her Aunt, 17-yr-old Alyssa Brunson, is recovering at University Hospital.
Those close to the family say right now all they can do is pray that both girls pull through.
“We know this family is grieving right now for their loss of loved ones, but also we all have… a… hope that these two will make a full recovery and our thoughts and prayers are with them,” said Mayor Sheldon Day.
Obituaries posted by O’Bryant Chapel Funeral Home for Megan and Wanda Brunson give merely a glimpse at the heartache the family has already endured leaving Alyssa without any immediate family.
A joint funeral for the mother and daughter is set for Friday in Grove Hill
At this time family and friends ask everyone to pray for their recovery.
