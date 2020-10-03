MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The Mobile County Public School System is gearing up to welcome the next round of students back to the classroom after first opening their doors to special needs students on Monday.
Parents were asked to call their child’s school by Friday to let them know if they would be returning over the coming weeks as parents still have the choice to keep their kids learning remotely from home.
“It looks to me like they’re doing the absolute best they can in just an impossible situation,” said parent, Karleen Hamilton.
The school system has implemented a multitude of precautions in an effort to keep a healthy environment for students’ returning to the classroom, from social distancing to disinfecting surfaces and thorough cleanings throughout the day.
School leaders are also making sure parents are on board by asking that they take their childrens’ temperature every morning and keep any kids showing symptoms or any contact with a COVID-19 positive person from attending school.
Karleen Hamilton, a parent with a child who attends a school within the MCPSS says she is impressed with all of the measures being taken to keep students safe, but she has decided to keep her daughter home for the remainder of the quarter.
“That way we have a little bit of time to see how things are going when everybody goes back and let them kind of work out the kinks of having all the kids back on campus with all of the new rules and then go from there into deciding if we’re gonna let her go back or not,” she said.
The remaining grade levels will be phased in accordingly:
If you’d like more information on how the school system is preparing for students returning to the classroom click here.
