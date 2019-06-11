MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Testimony in court revealed new information in the case of a man charged with capital murder in the death of his three-month-old daughter.

Corey Parsons is accused of killing Nyla Rose Simon in May.

During a preliminary hearing, a Mobile Police detective testified that Parsons changed his story twice about how his daughter had been hurt before he finally confessed to killing her.

Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said, "We believe based on the testimony that the evidence is consistent with the defendant striking Nyla in the back of her head with his knee and then violently shaking her because he was angry that she wouldn't stop crying. It's a horrible horrible thing."

The judge sent the case to a grand jury and ordered Parsons to remain in jail on no bond.

His attorney did not speak to reporters after the hearing.