MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Soccer players from all over the world are spending the summer in Mobile - to play soccer! The roster of AFC Mobile is full of college athletes, and they invite you to come out and cheer them on.
AFC Mobile’s next home game is Saturday, July 6, at Lipscomb Field.
For more on the team, you can go to www.afcmobile.net.
