MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Public Schools are getting ready to play their first high school football game during this pandemic Thursday night.
Ground work has been going on Wednesday, literally, to get ready for the game and make sure fans will be able to watch it safely.
Staff members from teams that play at Ladd-Peebles Stadium have been working under the early morning sun getting the stadium ready for Thursday night's game between Williamson and LeFlore.
They're taking careful measurements and putting down red tape to help space out the fans.
Rena Philips with the Mobile County Public School System said, "We're going to allow a family of up to five people to sit together if they live in the same household, and then we'll have six feet that we mark with tape where no one can sit. And then we'll have the next five seats available for one family and then six more feet where no one can sit."
School system officials think the social distancing guidelines are pretty obvious: don't sit where there's red tape.
They say the stadium will be at about 25 percent capacity.
And besides fans in the seats, there'll also bands on the field.
Band members have been practicing in separate groups until this week.
Philips said, "We're going to build upon it each week, so your first game you may not have the full halftime experience. You may have a band playing one or two songs and then, each week, they're going to play more songs."
Davidson High School Head Football Coach Rick Cauley says there have been challenges this year, but the team is adapting.
Cauley said, "We don't go inside at all ever. We don't use the locker rooms. We issued equipment to the kids. They take it home, they bring it back. We don't use the weight room, we moved our weight room to outside so we workout outside."
Marking stadium seats with red tape is not part of usual football preparations, but this is not a usual year.
Cauley said, "We want to get through this thing and see how far we can go."
Tickets will be on sale only at the school, not at the gate.
