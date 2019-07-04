Preparations for the big 4th of July fireworks show in downtown Mobile started early Thursday morning and even Wednesday.
The fireworks come from canisters that were loaded onto a barge that's set along the rear of the parking lot of the Mobile Convention Center.
Thursday morning, we also met some visitors in town looking forward to the show.
Crews say the fireworks are set off by remote control, but have to be prepared first.
One person working at the scene told us, "We started yesterday and worked eight hours yesterday."
Next door, at Cooper Riverside Park, a big tent was already set up, as was a water slide.
Janie Moore from Columbus, Ohio, is in town for The Church of the Living God International, Inc. convention and will have a ringside seat for the show.
Moore said, "We'll have service right here at the convention center and then, once we're out, we'll see the fireworks right from here."
Malcolm Harrelson from Perdido, Alabama, is in town visiting family, but has made plans for Thursday night.
He said he planned to watch the fireworks from the Causeway.
We also ran into some people from Mobile who enjoy Independence Day celebrations.
When asked what she thought about the fireworks, Monica Richards said, "Oh, it's going to be awesome. It's going to be beautiful."
